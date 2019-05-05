Manchester City offered chance to seal £97.8M transfer swoop for Barcelona superstar

Manchester City have been offered to seal a deal to bring Barcelona and Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho back to the Premier League.

Following an impressive start to life in Spain last year, Coutinho has struggled dearly this season, with the Brazilian international only managing to bag a handful of goals and assists for the Blaugrana.

And it looks like this form has lead to the club looking to sell the Brazilian, as Don Balon are stating the club are looking to get rid of the player this summer.

It’s also stated that Barcelona have offered the signing of Coutinho to Man City, with the price of a move currently sitting at £97.8M (€115M).

Coutinho has already shown during his time with Liverpool that he has what it takes to compete against the very best that the Premier League has to offer, something that could play on City’s mind when deciding whether to take up this offer or not.

City could definitely do with another midfielder in their side, especially when you consider that both Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne are fairly injury prone, as well as the fact that Fernandinho is fast approaching the twilight years of his career.

Coutinho would add another dimension to City’s already scary attack, something that could potentially lead to the club taking up Barca’s offer and bringing the player to the Etihad in the summer.

Watch this space…