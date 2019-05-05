Scott McTominay’s goal has made it 1-0 to Manchester United away to Huddersfield Town in today’s Premier League clash.

The Red Devils did not take long to make the breakthrough, with McTominay’s effort somehow finding its way win after some bizarre goalkeeping from Huddersfield’s Jonas Lossl.

Check out the goal below:

Just watch the McTominay goal video above as the youngster hits an effort that doesn’t look particularly threatening at first before somehow creeping through the ‘keeper’s legs.

David de Gea has received some unwanted attention recently with a poor run of form, but United have finally benefited from a terrible piece of goalkeeping!