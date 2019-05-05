Photo: “Farewell West Ham” – Hammers star’s girlfriend drops big hint on Instagram regarding ace’s future

Andy Carroll’s wife dropped a big hint on her Instagram that the forward is set to leave the club this summer.

As per HITC, Carroll’s deal with the Hammers is set to run out this summer, and if his wife’s social media activity is anything to go off, it looks as if the England has played his last match for the east London side.

As seen above, Carroll’s girlfriend post a photo to her personal Instagram account with the caption including the words “Farewell, West Ham”, something that suggests the forward is one his way out of the exit door at the London Stadium this summer.