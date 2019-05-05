Real Madrid transfer news: Euro giants slap €188M price tag on head of Los Blancos target

Real Madrid have been given an update on the situation regarding transfer target and Man United midfielder Paul Pogba, and it’s to do with the player’s price tag.

There have been numerous rumours circulating in regards to Pogba’s future at Old Trafford ahead of this summer.

One of the clubs that have been linked with the Frenchman are Real Madrid, and it seems like if Los Blancos want to secure a deal for Pogba, they’re going to have to fork out a pretty penny to do so.

According to Don Balon, Real have Pogba down as a target for this summer, with it also being stated that Pogba is keen to leave the Red Devils.

However, if Pogba does end up leaving for Spain, Real will have to fork out €188M for him, as that’s the price tag United have put on the player’s ahead as per the same report from Don Balon.

Pogba has been in great form for United this year, however charging €188M to sign him seems like a little steep in our view.

The Frenchman has the potential to be one of the world’s best in the near future, however even that doesn’t mean that he’s worth as much as €188M.

If Real were wise, they would forget about signing Pogba and turn their attentions elsewhere before they get tempted into paying over the odds for him this summer.