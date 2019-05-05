Spurs set to rival Bayern Munich in race to seal transfer of £45M Champions League star

Tottenham look set to do battle with Bayern Munich in the race to sign Ajax and Holland midfielder Donny Van De Beek.

Ajax have been the most surprising team in Europe this season, as the Dutch giants are currently just 90 minutes from reaching the Champions League final.

And it seems like their run in Europe’s biggest club competition has seen a number of the world’s biggest sides take an interest in some of their players, with one of these being Van De Beek.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs have joined both Bayern and Borussia Dortmund in the race for the Dutch international, with the player set to cost around £45M should he opt for a move to north London ahead of Germany.

Van De Beek has been hugely impressive for Ajax this season, thus it’s no surprise to hear that a whole host of clubs are vying for his signature.

The Dutch ace has scored crucial goals against Spurs and Juventus in the Champions League this season, strikes that have played a big role in Ajax’s run to what could be the final of the competition.

If Spurs were to sign the midfielder for £45M, it’d be interesting to see if the player would be able to deal with the pressure of being bought for such a high price tag.

Will Mauricio Pochettino’s side manage to beat both Bayern and Dortmund to Van De Beek’s signature this summer? Only time will tell…