“They need to buy in the summer” – Jamie Redknapp claims Spurs need to bolster key area of squad to replace former ace

Jamie Redknapp has urged Spurs to bolster their midfield options in the summer, stating that the club are still yet to replace former player Moussa Dembele.

Dembele left the club midway through this season to seal a move to China, and given how the north London side have performed so far in 2019, they certainly miss the Belgian maestro.

And this factor seems to have been picked upon by Jamie Redknapp, who has been speaking about Spurs missing Dembele recently.

As per HITC, when speaking about his old club Spurs, Redknapp stated “I think they need to buy in the summer, get some strength in midfield because they’ve lost Dembele, who for me was one of the best, so they need to get someone in who can get them to that next level.”

Redknapp definitely has a point in this case, as it’s clear for all to see that the north London side miss Dembele big time, and it’s surely only a matter of time before the club dip into the transfer market to buy a replacement for him.

Dembele’s superb dribbling ability and incredible ball retention made him one of the most feared and dominant midfielders in England during his time with Spurs, and it’s mad that the club are yet to bring in a replacement for him.

Spurs should definitely listen to Redknapp and buy in the summer, as it’d just be mad for a club of their stature to go three transfer windows in a row without buying anyone.