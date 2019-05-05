Tottenham star hilariously trolls Arsenal after Brighton draw

One of Tottenham’s biggest stars put out a simple, yet effective tweet in order to rub salt in the Arsenal wounds after their disappointing draw against Brighton.

Arsenal took an early lead against Brighton after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s penalty, the decision to award a penalty caused quite the stir but fortunately for Brighton, and unfortunately for the Gunners, Brighton were also awarded a controversial penalty, giving Glenn Murray the chance to equalise for the Seagulls.

As the match finished a draw, it is now impossible for the Gunners to qualify for the Champions League through a top four finish, this also means that Arsenal are more or less guaranteed to finish behind their north London rivals Tottenham once again.

Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen certainly wasn’t going to miss the chance to troll Arsenal after their woes, the Belgian posted a hilarious tweet about the Gunners following the game.

Check out Vertonghen’s tweet below:

I’ll take that — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) May 5, 2019

Arsenal were once the dominant force in north London but things have changed in recent years with Tottenham continuing to make waves in the league and the emergence of new superstars like Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.