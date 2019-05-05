Video: Virgil van Dijk praised for what he did just before Liverpool’s dramatic late winner at Newcastle

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has earned praise from one fan on Twitter after he was spotted giving a crucial instruction to his team-mates before Divock Origi’s late winner against Newcastle.

The Reds kept their title hopes alive with a 3-2 win at St James’ Park, and it looks like Van Dijk played a key role as he told Xherdan Shaqiri to take the free-kick instead of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Van Dijk ordering Trent that Shaqiri should take the free kick. He takes it and provides us the winning goal. One of our best decisions made all season, my leader, my CB. pic.twitter.com/g6ypkaCY1e — Samuel (@VintageSalah) May 4, 2019

Shaqiri’s cross then found Origi, so it turned out to be good advice from the Netherlands international.

Van Dijk has become a real leader since moving to Anfield, and it’s little moments like this that could make all the difference to this season’s title race as LFC fans will now hope Manchester City can drop points in their final two games.