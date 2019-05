Gonzalo Higuain bagged himself a fine chipped goal to give Chelsea a 3-0 lead against Watford on Sunday.

The Blues were already 2-0 up thanks to goasl from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and David Luiz, with Higuain then being on hand to score his side’s third and all but wrap up the win against the Hornets.

The goal came after a fine ball from Pedro put Higuain through on goal, with the Argentine then chipping the ball into the goal to give his side a resounding 3-0 lead.

Game, set and match.