Video: Marcus Rashford blasted by Manchester United fans for doing this during Huddersfield draw

Huddersfield Town FC Manchester United FC
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford was slammed by some United fans after his performance vs Huddersfield, the ace was blasted for doing this in particular.

During the clash Rashford attempted an audacious pass, using the extremely difficult knuckleball technique, Rashford’s pass had too much power and rolled past Ashley Young.

Some fans would probably like the star to rely on the basics, considering the poor form United are enduring.

Check out Rashford’s audacious pass below:

This wasn’t the only mistake Rashford made during the clash, the England international missed this glorious chance:

Check out some reaction to the incident below:

This probably sums up Rashford’s recent form the best:

Some fans have also started to slate the star’s poor free-kick attempts:

Rashford has looked like a shell of himself since his heroics for United in Paris, whilst some fans won’t like to admit it, with the end of the season approaching, some of United’s stars can finally take some time out to get their minds right before next season.

