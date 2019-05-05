Menu

Video: Rangers star shown straight red card after disgusting challenge

Celtic FC
Posted by

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor was shown a straight red card for a shocking challenge on one of Hibernian’s players in his side’s 1-0 win earlier today.

In the 88th minute of the clash, McGregor kicked the ball out of his hands but lashed out towards Hibernian’s forward who attempted to close down the stopper’s kick, McGregor proceeded to kick the Hibernian player directly in the back.

The referee was left with no choice but to show the former Hull stopper a straight red card for his dangerous challenge.

Check out the crazy red card below:

Rangers are second this season, despite the lift that Steven Gerrard’s appointment has given the club this still hasn’t been enough to stop Celtic winning their eight consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Allan McGregor steven gerrard