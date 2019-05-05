Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor was shown a straight red card for a shocking challenge on one of Hibernian’s players in his side’s 1-0 win earlier today.

In the 88th minute of the clash, McGregor kicked the ball out of his hands but lashed out towards Hibernian’s forward who attempted to close down the stopper’s kick, McGregor proceeded to kick the Hibernian player directly in the back.

The referee was left with no choice but to show the former Hull stopper a straight red card for his dangerous challenge.

Check out the crazy red card below:

Just another addition to the Allan McGregor thread of shame. ? pic.twitter.com/XAnZZCKlwK — Celtic F1rst (@CelticF1rst) May 5, 2019

My tweet a week ago

“Someone has to make a compilation video of Allan McGregor getting absolutely ragin for no reason. Guy pure overreacts to everything” cancel that video, this incident has topped them all ???? pic.twitter.com/EBdUM6zKct — Declan Doyle?? (@BigDeccy1) May 5, 2019

Rangers are second this season, despite the lift that Steven Gerrard’s appointment has given the club this still hasn’t been enough to stop Celtic winning their eight consecutive Scottish Premiership title.