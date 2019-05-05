Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fired a warning to some of his underperforming stars, the Norwegian admitted this could some players’ last game for United.

Solskjaer was asked about the future of Alexis Sanchez following United’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield, the Norwegian refused to talk about individuals but still revealed that this game could be the last for some players in a United shirt.

Here’s what Solskjaer had to say:

“I can’t talk about individuals now but there’s a chance you’ve seen the last of players anyway. There’s always a chance that it’s the last time but I wouldn’t say that about any individual now. I don’t think that’s fair.”

Check out Solskjaer’s post-match press conference in full, from 6 minutes onwards Solskjaer talks about this potentially being the last game for some players:

We've seen the last of several players in a Man United shirt? pic.twitter.com/dv14rG6C1N — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) May 5, 2019

Solskjaer has a massive rebuild on his hands this summer, the Norwegian is tasked with finally putting a stop to United’s defensive problems as well as finding a way to rid the Old Trafford outfit of the damaging egos that have hindered the club in recent years.