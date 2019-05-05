Arsenal’s lineup for their Premier League clash against Brighton is in, the Gunners have lost their last three league games and need a serious improvement today.

Arsenal have reverted back to a traditional four-man defence it seems, Emery has toyed with three centre-backs and two wing-backs in recent weeks.

Unai Emery has made four changes to the side that beat Valencia 3-1 on Thursday night.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is suspended because of his red card in last week’s defeat to Leicester, veteran defender Stephan Lichsteiner comes in for the England youth international at right-back.

Laurent Koscielny has been replaced by Nacho Monreal, with the Spaniard taking up the left-back spot.

In midfield full-back Sead Kolasinac makes way for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lucas Torreira enters the field for Mateo Guendouzi.

Superstars Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all retain their place from Thursday’s win, Emery is certainly going all out today.

Check out the lineup below:

Here it is – our team to face @OfficialBHAFC ?#ARSBHA — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 5, 2019

Most Arsenal fans seemed pleased with the lineup but weren’t keen on Shkodran Mustafi and Lichsteiner being a part of the defence, Mustafi has been the root of Arsenal’s problems in there recent defeats and Lichsteiner has looked out of his depth for the majority of the season.

Here’s some reaction to Emery’s teamsheet:

WHY U START LICHSTEINER — Timsy (@timsyAFC) May 5, 2019

Wow you sure we want to go this strong lol — Elliot ? (@LacaSweat) May 5, 2019

Y start Mustafi FFS — ?Psaeed ( ???) ? (@sireedu) May 5, 2019

Lichsteiner and Mustafi. I mean……………. — A.J (@FuadSatrioAjie) May 5, 2019

SHITSTEINER FFS — gj_? (@1GAFC) May 5, 2019

YESSSS NO MESSING AROUND I LIKE THAT EXCWPT LICHT BUT NICE TEAM LADS — Ricky/ The Endgame came (@HarisonRamon) May 5, 2019

What sort of Defender list is this, I don’t want to hear any excuse today. Where Koscieny — Akpôkôna J Omafuaire (@AkpokonaOmafuai) May 5, 2019

Licht and Mustafi! ?? — Matt Sloan (@Sloan_12) May 5, 2019

Arsenal need to win their remaining league games in order to secure Champions League football next season, it would be massively risky for Emery to put all of his Champions League hopes on winning the Europa League.