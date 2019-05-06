Chelsea’s Eden Hazard wants Premier League star to follow him in transfer to Real Madrid – and it’s not N’Golo Kante

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is reportedly keen to see Real Madrid pursue a transfer for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld this summer.

The Spurs defender has been one of Europe’s top centre-backs for a number of years now, and could be ideal to improve this struggling Madrid side.

According to Don Balon, Hazard is a fan of his fellow Belgium international and wants him to join him and another fellow countryman Thibaut Courtois at the Bernabeu this summer.

The report is the latest of many to link Hazard with Real, while the player himself was also filmed shaking his head when being begged by Chelsea fans to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Diario Gol have also linked Hazard’s Chelsea team-mate N’Golo Kante with Los Blancos, with manager Zinedine Zidane said to be a big fan.

However, it’s interesting that Hazard himself has seemingly made Alderweireld such a big priority instead of the player who’s starred alongside him in west London over the last few years.

Alderweireld has also been linked with Manchester United by the Sun, who claim he could leave for just £25million this summer.

That would be a bargain for any club, Real included.