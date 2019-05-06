Antonio Conte has been out of work since leaving Chelsea last summer, but he has now revealed that there is a big chance he’ll be back in Serie A next season.

The Italian tactician has enjoyed a successful managerial career to date, winning three Serie A titles with Juventus before enjoying a productive spell as Italy boss.

That was followed by a Premier League title and FA Cup with Chelsea, although things soured following his exit from Stamford Bridge with the Daily Mail noting that Conte has been embroiled in a legal battle after the Blues got rid of him with a year still remaining on his contract.

Once that case has concluded, it should pave the way for the 49-year-old to return to coaching, and he has revealed that the most likely scenario is that he returns to Italy.

“There’s a 60 per cent chance I’ll stay in Italy, 30 per cent chance I’ll go abroad and 10 per cent chance I’ll carry on waiting,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“I can’t say if I will coach any of these teams because at the minute there’s nothing. Personally I haven’t heard from any club, it’s a bit early.”

Juventus, AC Milan, Inter and Roma were all specifically mentioned during his appearance on the Italian TV show in question, with all the top contenders seemingly considering potentially appointing him this summer.

While Juve have just won an eighth consecutive Scudetto, it doesn’t seem as though there would be much sense in replacing Massimiliano Allegri, unless they are forced to do so.

In contrast, Inter have failed to kick on after returning to the Champions League, while Milan and Roma continue to battle for a top-four finish.

In turn, they could all do with appointing a coach of Conte’s quality and with the experience and winning pedigree he has, and so given his comments above, it would seem as though there could be a scrap for his signature this summer to seal a return to the Italian top flight.