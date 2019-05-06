Arsenal ready to seal SHOCK transfer raid for one of Tottenham’s most important players

Arsenal are reportedly considering Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld as one of their transfer targets to tighten up at the back this summer.

This would be a shock move considering how rare it is for players to move between these two north London rivals, and with Alderweireld proving such an important player to Spurs for so long now.

The Belgium international has been linked with Manchester United in recent times, and also has a release clause that allows him to leave for a cut-price fee of around £25million this summer.

Arsenal could now surprisingly look to take advantage of this as Unai Emery puts Alderweireld on his list of targets, which also includes other big names from the Premier League.

According to the Sun, Chelsea loanee Kurt Zouma is also on Emery’s agenda after his impressive loan at Everton, while Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire is another option for the Gunners.

Alderweireld could arguably be the strongest of those options, though, as well as having the bonus of seeing Arsenal significantly weaken one of their biggest rivals.

If the 30-year-old does move to the Emirates Stadium he’d be a major upgrade on flops like Shkodran Mustafi.