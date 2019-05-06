Menu

“Speechless”, “Leave my club” – Shocking stat exposes Arsenal star as a total liability, and these fans want him gone

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has never exactly looked good enough for a club of the Gunners’ size, but he’s also just about managed to get away with it for three full seasons now.

The Switzerland international arrived with a good reputation after impressing in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach, having attracted links to other big clubs before winding up at Arsenal.

However, Xhaka’s time may finally be running out after his costly and just plain stupid error that led to Brighton’s equaliser in yesterday’s 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

That needless foul leading to Brighton’s penalty has all but cost Arsenal a place in the top four this season, and it’s not the first time he’s been too rash in those situations.

According to the stat below, the 26-year-old has now given away more penalties in the Premier League than any other player since he joined – four.

Given that he’s not even a defender being forced into desperate, last-ditch tackles, that’s pretty inexcusable from Xhaka.

Unsurprisingly, fans reading this tweet are furious and want him gone, while others also generally complained about him after yesterday’s result…

