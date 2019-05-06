Arsene Wenger has been patiently biding his time for his next job after leaving Arsenal last summer, but he has reportedly turned down a chance to manage Fulham.

The French tactician spent over two decades with the Gunners, enjoying great success in the early stages of his tenure before experiencing more difficult times.

Having eventually departed the Emirates at the end of last season, he has been busy with punditry work as his name continues to be linked with various jobs.

However, as noted by the Daily Mail, he won’t be taking charge of Fulham as it’s claimed that the Cottagers have been knocked back by Wenger for a second time as they eye a marquee appointment.

It has to be said that it’s hardly a surprise, as there is a difficult job to be done at Craven Cottage following their immediate relegation back down to the Championship.

Fulham have picked up just 26 points from their 37 games so far this season, winning just seven games in what has been a campaign to forget.

It promises to be a difficult summer as they try to trim the squad and rebuild to get back to the top flight as quickly as possible, and so it doesn’t seem like the type of project that would appeal to Wenger at this stage of his managerial career.

In turn, it remains to be seen who they are able to attract this summer, or if Scott Parker keeps the job on a permanent basis.

Meanwhile, it’s a fascinating wait to see where Wenger goes next, if anywhere at all, as given how many years he has spent in football, he’ll surely be waiting for the ideal opportunity to arise which gives him the best possible chance of going out on successful terms.