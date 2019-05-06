Barcelona send classy message to Liverpool after Salah injury blow confirmed

Liverpool were dealt a big blow on Monday as Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Mohamed Salah would miss the second leg encounter with Barcelona.

The Merseyside giants have the odds stacked against them after losing 3-0 at the Nou Camp in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie last week.

Their task of overturning that deficit to advance to the Final has now undoubtedly gotten even more difficult with the club noting that both Salah and Firmino will not feature on Tuesday night.

Given Salah has bagged 26 goals and 13 assists in 50 appearances so far this season to keep Liverpool on track to win major honours, Barcelona will surely be buoyed by the fact that the Egyptian international will miss out and won’t pose a major threat to them.

However, they showed their class on social media with a tweet in response to Liverpool’s confirmation that Salah will miss out, as seen below.

From a neutral perspective, it’s undoubtedly a huge shame that Salah won’t be involved as the two sides are set to put on another spectacle in what promises to be another tense and thrilling European night at Anfield.

Nevertheless, Barcelona seemingly appreciate that the showdown loses something with Liverpool seeing their talisman ruled out, and so they have shown great sportsmanship and class to wish him well and bemoan his absence.

Time will tell if others can step up and lead the charge for what would be a huge surprise if Liverpool do launch a comeback, as Barcelona are in a very strong position and will be confident that especially with no Salah or Firmino to deal with, they have the defensive strength and attacking threat of their own to finish the job and advance to feature in the Final in Madrid.