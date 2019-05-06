Chelsea set to ruin Arsenal plans over defender transfer

Chelsea are reportedly planning for the return of defender Kurt Zouma after his impressive loan spell at Everton this season.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the 24-year-old is wanted by the Toffees on a permanent deal, but Chelsea have begun planning to have him involved in their pre-season plans this summer.

As well as being disappointing for Everton, this also looks like being a blow for Arsenal as they desperately try to strengthen at the back after a disappointing season.

Zouma was recently linked with the Gunners by the Sun, who also listed Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld and Leicester City’s Harry Maguire as names being considered by Unai Emery.

Zouma had looked one of the more realistic options, however, with the player looking so out of favour at Stamford Bridge, but showing signs of rediscovering his best form with Everton.

One would assume if the Frenchman had the choice, he might opt for the traditionally bigger club in Arsenal, though after the season they’ve had that might be a bit presumptuous.

The north Londoners have been going backwards for some time, whereas Everton seems a more exciting place to be at the moment.

Either way, Chelsea could also do with having Zouma back as Gary Cahill’s contract is expiring at the end of the season and David Luiz has shown signs of decline this season.