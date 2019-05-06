Video: Eden Hazard drops huge transfer hint as Chelsea fans beg him to stay

Chelsea star Eden Hazard shook his head when asked by Blues fans to stay at the club this summer amid transfer talk linking him with Real Madrid.

The Belgium international gave a cheeky little smile as he did it, putting the fans into howls of laughter, so it’s hard to tell if he was being entirely serious.

chelsea fan: stay at chelsea

eden: *shakes his head*

? video credits: @/shazy_rinor on instagram. pic.twitter.com/7f3F4tO8yy — best of hazard (@picshazard) May 6, 2019

Still, it’s not the most encouraging hint from Hazard, who has still not signed a new contract with CFC despite having just over a year to run on his current deal.

The latest from the Sun is that the 28-year-old is pressuring Chelsea to sell him to Real Madrid as he feels they promised him they would in the recent past.

Hazard had a superb game for Chelsea against Watford yesterday in what may well prove to be his last Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.