Maurizio Sarri sends message to Chelsea board over Gonzalo Higuain transfer

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has made it clear he wants the club to seal the permanent transfer of Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain.

The Argentine is currently on loan at Stamford Bridge from the Serie A giants, but hasn’t exactly looked that convincing with just five goals in 16 games for Sarri’s side.

Still, Higuain has shown some signs of improvement recently with well-taken goals against Burnley and Watford, and would not be the first big-name player to be slow to settle in English football.

Chelsea may well face a transfer ban this summer, meaning bringing in anyone else would be extremely challenging anyway, though they could probably just recall the likes of Alvaro Morata, Michy Batshuayi and Tammy Abraham from their loans.

Higuain, however, may be the best option for the Blues, with the 31-year-old an experienced player who’s been up there with the most prolific forwards in Europe for most of his career.

Sarri has also worked with him before, so seems understandably keen for Chelsea to do what they can to ensure he’s at the club next season.

“I don’t know about Gonzalo Higuain’s future, you have to ask the club,” Sarri said on BBC’s Match of the Day, as quoted by Goal.

“If he’s staying then we can do very well in the next season.”