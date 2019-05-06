Prem club resigned to losing £60m Manchester United transfer target with replacement lined up

Tottenham are reportedly resigned to losing Christian Eriksen this summer amid links with the player and Manchester United.

The Denmark international will be out of contract with Spurs at the end of next season, so now might be the best time for the club to cash in on him.

The Evening Standard have claimed Man Utd are eyeing Eriksen up, with the former Ajax star likely to be available for around £60million.

The Daily Mirror report that Tottenham are looking at another Ajax player to replace Eriksen – the man who scored against them in the Champions League semi-final last week, Donny van de Beek.

And while the Mirror’s report does not mention United, it does suggest there could be complications with regards to a move to the Bernabeu due to Real’s reluctance to negotiate with Spurs.

If United could get Eriksen, it could be a truly superb signing to solve one of the biggest weaknesses in their squad.

Paul Pogba has been too inconsistent in terms of providing creativity to the team, while Juan Mata is looking like leaving Old Trafford when his contract expires this summer.

There are few better players than Eriksen to come in and make MUFC a stronger attacking force, and for the club to weaken one of their big six rivals in the process would also be a real bonus.