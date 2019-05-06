(Photo) League Two club take swipe at Chelsea over inaccurate tweet

Chelsea’s US Twitter account got in a bit of trouble with Exeter City yesterday after posting a photo of Ethan Ampadu, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Andreas Christensen.
The Blues captioned the image with ‘Made in Chelsea’ – with the clear implication being that these are youth players brought through at the club.
Errr… https://t.co/v6zIvKYOBo
— Exeter City FC (@OfficialECFC) May 5, 2019
This is not really accurate, however, with Ampadu spending nine years at Exeter before being snapped up by Chelsea, albeit at a young age, though it hardly qualifies as being ‘made’ by the west London club.
No wonder the League Two side took CFC up on this one!