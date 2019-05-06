(Photo) League Two club take swipe at Chelsea over inaccurate tweet

Chelsea’s US Twitter account got in a bit of trouble with Exeter City yesterday after posting a photo of Ethan Ampadu, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Andreas Christensen.

The Blues captioned the image with ‘Made in Chelsea’ – with the clear implication being that these are youth players brought through at the club.

This is not really accurate, however, with Ampadu spending nine years at Exeter before being snapped up by Chelsea, albeit at a young age, though it hardly qualifies as being ‘made’ by the west London club.

No wonder the League Two side took CFC up on this one!