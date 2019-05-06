Manchester United in talks to replace David de Gea with this world class goalkeeper

Manchester United reportedly look to be handed the chance to seal the transfer of Keylor Navas as they chase a replacement for David de Gea.

According to a report in the Telegraph, the Red Devils have been approached by Real Madrid over Paul Pogba, and the Spanish giants are offering Navas in an exchange deal.

The Costa Rica shot-stopper is one of the finest ‘keepers in the world on his day, and has won three Champions League titles in his time at the Bernabeu.

He may be available this summer, however, having been rather unfortunate to lose his place to Thibaut Courtois this season after the Belgian joined from Chelsea.

This could be good news for Man Utd, however, as the Telegraph claim talks have taken place over a move for Navas to make the switch to Old Trafford.

This is a big boost for United as De Gea nears the end of his contract and continues to attract links with big clubs like Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

On top of that, the Spain international also looks woefully out of form at the moment, so Navas could well prove to be an upgrade in that position.