Liverpool legend slams ‘rat’ ex-Red after behaviour in first leg of Barcelona tie

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has launched a scathing attack on Barcelona striker and former Reds star Luis Suarez after the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The Uruguay international scored the opening goal against Liverpool in a 3-0 win for Barca at the Nou Camp, and did not hold back in celebrating against his old club.

However, Aldridge did not take particular issue with that, but instead focused on the way Suarez conducted himself in other areas of the game.

Suarez is well known for being an extremely fierce and competitive character, which has led him to losing his head on occasion in the past.

Liverpool used to love him for it, though it seems Aldridge realised just how frustrating it can be when you’re on the other side.

“Suarez behaved like a rat in the Champions League semi-final against Liverpool and it was out of order,” Aldridge is quoted in the Irish Independent.

“I don’t have any problem with him celebrating his goal against Liverpool. Just because he used to wear a red shirt, it doesn’t mean he has to pretend he is not excited to score a great goal in a massive Champions League game.

“What was not acceptable was his antics on and off the ball, as he got into the faces of Liverpool players, fell over any time anyone went near him and tried to get his opponents booked at every opportunity.

“He was sneaky, he was nasty and he was everything people used to tell us Suarez was when everyone at Liverpool was trying to defend him.

“We know this is a guy who would run over his granny to score a goal, but everyone should have some respect for those who have been good to you in the past, but Suarez threw the support Liverpool gave him back in our faces.”

LFC take on Barcelona again tomorrow night and will need a miracle to overcome the 3-0 deficit from their first game, though they do have history of incredible European comebacks.