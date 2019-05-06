How Liverpool should line up vs Barcelona without injured Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino

Liverpool face an almighty uphill task against Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final this week.

The Reds host Barca at Anfield tomorrow night and are 3-0 down from their first leg encounter at the Nou Camp last week.

As if that weren’t hard enough for Jurgen Klopp’s side, they now also have to try to find four goals without two of their best attacking players in Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Speaking in his press conference today, Klopp is quoted in the Liverpool Echo as confirming that Salah is going to miss the Barcelona game, though he will at least return to take on Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season.

The German tactician also confirmed Firmino will miss out again, so how can LFC line up without two such important players?

Here’s the best XI we could put together…

Salah and Firmino’s injuries surely mean Xherdan Shaqiri has to come in on the right flank, and Divock Origi getting a rare start up front.

This could be risky for the Reds, but Origi has shown himself capable of producing important moments this season, having hit two late winners in games against Everton, and of course the Saturday evening clash at Newcastle.

Elsewhere, one expects Liverpool will look basically the same, unless Klopp is tempted to go all-out attack as his side look to at the very least score three without reply to force extra time.

That could perhaps mean a more advanced role for assist machine Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Joe Gomez perhaps covering his usual right-back slot.

Klopp could also try to accommodate both Daniel Sturridge and Origi, but that might mean too much of a change in system.

Either way, food for thought for Klopp ahead of this hugely challenging game.