Liverpool have already been dealt a huge injury blow ahead of facing Barcelona on Tuesday night, and so Jurgen Klopp could certainly do without another.

As noted by the club’s official site, both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino will miss the second leg encounter with the Catalan giants at Anfield.

SEE MORE: 5,000+ Barcelona fans sign petition to get Liverpool star banned as they hit back

It comes with Liverpool having it all to do to advance to the Final, as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the Nou Camp in the first leg last week, and so losing two of their main attacking threats will be a massive blow for Klopp and the Reds.

The last thing that they need is to be without another influential figure, and fears grew quickly after it was noted that Virgil van Dijk couldn’t be seen training with the rest of the squad on Monday.

However, as noted by The Mirror’s David Maddock in his tweet below, a Liverpool club spokesperson has revealed that there is “no specific reason” behind Van Dijk’s absence, which would suggest that it isn’t an injury problem.

Nevertheless, it’s added that the Dutchman was doing an individual session in the gym, and that he “could” be available to face Barcelona on Tuesday night.

With that in mind, that’s surely enough to keep Liverpool fans anxious about his involvement, not only for the visit of the La Liga champions, but also for the last game of the Premier League campaign at the weekend when they host Wolves at Anfield.

Regardless of whether or not Man City beat Leicester City on Monday night, the title race will go down to the last game of the season, and so Liverpool will be desperate for Salah, Firmino and Van Dijk to all be involved to ensure that they give it the possible go to win a major honour this year.