Liverpool star admits he might message Brendan Rodgers ahead of crucial Man City-Leicester clash

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has admitted he might send a message to former manager Brendan Rodgers, now in charge of Leicester City.

The Northern Irishman was in charge of the Reds between 2012 and 2015, and now has the chance to arguably give them a bigger result than he ever gave them when he was at Anfield.

Rodgers’ Leicester side travel to Manchester City this evening and can give Liverpool a huge advantage in the Premier League title race if they avoid defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

LFC are currently two points clear at the top, though City have a game in hand so can go back on top with a win over the Foxes this evening.

If City get past Leicester, it’s very hard to imagine they won’t end up as champions as they face what on paper looks a far easier game against Brighton on the final day of the season.

Henderson admits he’ll be watching tonight, and says that while he hasn’t been in touch with Rodgers yet, he wouldn’t rule it out.

‘The lads will watch Monday’s game and, yeah, pray for a miracle,’ Henderson is quoted by the Metro.

‘I’m sure Leicester, who are a great team, will go and give everything. Will I send Brendan a text? No. Well, maybe. I’ll think about it.

‘City are a great team but so are we. Whoever gets the title will deserve it. We couldn’t have done any more, we can’t have any regrets.

‘It’s going to the last game and we need to finish on a high at Anfield and pray that something, a miracle, can happen.’