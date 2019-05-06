Luis Suarez makes celebration vow ahead of facing Liverpool on return to Anfield

Barcelona star Luis Suarez has insisted that he won’t celebrate “in the same way” if he scores against former club Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night.

As noted by the Metro, some Liverpool fans were far from impressed with the Uruguayan forward after he opted to celebrate his goal in a 3-0 win in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie last week.

The 32-year-old was a huge fans favourite during his time at Anfield, scoring 82 goals in 133 games between 2010 and 2014.

In turn, having celebrated wildly after giving Barcelona the lead at the Nou Camp, it was unsurprising that perhaps some would consider it disrespectful with many players choosing not to celebrate against their former clubs.

However, in a bid to show his respect for Liverpool, Suarez has now insisted that he won’t celebrate in the same way should he find the back of the net on his return to Merseyside this week.

“Celebrating the goal last week, people who know about football, who love this sport, know about the importance of this,” he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“I have all the respect in the world for the Liverpool fans. Because I scored and celebrated with my fans, I say sorry.

“Obviously, it is clear that if I score a goal against Liverpool I won’t celebrate it in the same way.”

That kind of gesture will surely be appreciated by the Liverpool faithful, who will hope that their side can overturn a 3-0 deficit in the reverse fixture.

With Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino ruled out of the encounter, as per the club’s official site, it promises to be an even more difficult task for the Reds.

While they will have to take the game to Barcelona, they will also have to find a way to keep Suarez quiet as conceding an away goal will be a disaster for their hopes of advancing to the Final in Madrid.