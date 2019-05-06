Manchester United have reportedly made a first approach to Juventus star Paulo Dybala in a potential £85million transfer.

The Argentina international is currently on a little holiday in England, and Calciomercato claim Man Utd have used this opportunity to get in touch with him.

Dybala has posted an Instagram photo of himself in London complaining about the cold, so it remains to be seen how tempted he could actually be by a move to the Premier League.

Still, Calciomercato claim Dybala’s future could lie away from Juventus this summer, with United and Bayern Munich seemingly the clubs making efforts to snap him up.

The 25-year-old has long been regarded as a potentially world class talent, though his career has stalled somewhat in recent times.

A change of scene could be a good move for the Juve forward at this stage of his career, and he’d surely be an important addition at United.

The Red Devils urgently need an upgrade on the struggling Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard in that attacking midfield area.

At his best, Dybala could undoubtedly improve this MUFC squad, though Calciomercato’s reported fee of £85m for him might be a little bit of a risky amount to pay for a player enduring a bit of a slump.

The former Palermo man also makes sense as a target for Bayern, who will need long-term replacements for Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery this summer.