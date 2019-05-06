Juan Mata posts just seven words in blog after Manchester United’s latest slip-up

Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata could only muster up seven words in his blog today after the club’s 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town that saw them miss out on a Champions League place for next season.

The Spaniard played for the Red Devils at already-relegated Huddersfield, but the whole team was poor as they could only come home with a point against the worst team in the Premier League.

Blogging after the result, Mata clearly didn’t seem in the mood to dwell on things too much, simply writing: “You deserve better. No more words needed.”

It’s hard to argue with that, with United fans being one of the best and most vocal travelling support in the country, but being made to witness a dismal performance from their club yesterday.

MUFC never really looked good enough to win the game, despite taking an early lead through Scott McTominay.

Their defending for Huddersfield’s equaliser was comical, and continued United’s run of just two wins in their last eleven games.