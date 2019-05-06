Manchester United could be ready to hand a full debut to Mason Greenwood for the final game of the season against Cardiff City.

The highly-rated 17-year-old has already made three appearances in the senior Man Utd side this season, but the Manchester Evening News report that he now looks in line for his first start for the club.

This is because Romelu Lukaku is out with injury, having also missed the 1-1 draw away to Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Greenwood can play in a variety of attacking roles, so could be a like-for-like replacement for Lukaku up front, or fill in as one of the team’s wide-forwards.

A prolific scorer and provider at youth level, Greenwood looks one of the most exciting talents at MUFC, if not in the entire country.

The England Under-18 international could fancy his chances of more first-team football soon enough due to the poor form of players like Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

However, United also tend to splash the cash in the transfer market when things go wrong, and have been linked with big names like Jadon Sancho by the Independent and Paulo Dybala by Calciomercato.