Man City have key edge over Man United as they prepare £128m+ transfer offer

Manchester City are reportedly preparing a big transfer move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar, also a target for their rivals Manchester United.

However, the Brazilian himself is not keen on moving to a club that isn’t playing in the Champions League next season, according to Don Balon.

This puts City in a strong position, as Pep Guardiola is said to be ready to go all out with a bid of around £128million for Neymar, plus the offer of one of Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus or Benjamin Mendy in return, according to Don Balon.

It remains to be seen if PSG would accept that, but it might well end up being a decent piece of business for them as Neymar hasn’t really delivered as they would have hoped.

Kylian Mbappe has easily eclipsed the 27-year-old as the star’s main man, and still has his best years ahead of him.

Neymar, meanwhile, should really be doing the business for PSG now and helping them become a force in the Champions League, but has fallen short.

Still, it would be exciting to see such a talented and entertaining performer try his luck in the Premier League – especially in this City side that could be a great platform for his skills.