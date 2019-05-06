Photo: West Ham fan convinced star waved goodbye to fans at weekend ahead of exit

West Ham secured a 3-0 win over Southampton in their last home game of the season on Saturday, but there were hints that an exit is imminent.

Goalkeeper Adrian has been with the Hammers since 2013 after arriving from Real Betis, with the 32-year-old going on to make 150 appearances for the club.

However, with his current contract set to expire this summer, it looks likely that he will depart at the end of the season, and as per the tweet below, one West Ham fan in particular was convinced that he waved goodbye to the supporters after Saturday’s game.

There has been nothing official as of yet from West Ham as to whether they will allow the Spaniard to leave on a free transfer, but given his lack of playing time and the contract situation, it seems inevitable that he will move on and pursue a more prominent role elsewhere.

Although he didn’t quite make a big enough impression to perhaps warrant a bigger send off, it’s questionable as to whether or not West Ham would have made it more obvious if they intend to allow him to leave this summer.