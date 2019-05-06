Real Madrid will reportedly have to fork out as much as £150million to seal the transfer of Paul Pogba from Manchester United this summer.

The France international has had another underwhelming season at Old Trafford, but remains one of the biggest names in world football and a potentially top class performer when he’s in the mood.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t come quite often enough in a United shirt, but it seems an exit this year currently looks unlikely due to the Red Devils’ demands for the player.

According to the Daily Mail, Man Utd’s asking price of £150m has put Madrid off pursuing a deal, so whether fans like it or not, it looks like they’re stuck with him for another season.

There should be some cause for optimism, however, with Pogba’s form really taking off when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer initially took over as manager.

The 26-year-old has dipped again since then, but he’s far from the only one in this United side to look well below-par in recent weeks.

With the right signings and sales at MUFC this summer, there’s reason to believe we could finally see the best of Pogba next term.