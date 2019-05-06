Real Madrid given Paul Pogba transfer boost as Manchester United contract clause kicks in

Real Madrid look to have been given a real helping hand in their transfer pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

That’s because the France international will now have to accept a significant pay cut at Old Trafford following the team’s confirmed failure yesterday to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

This sees Man Utd players automatically take a 25 per cent pay cut, and the Daily Mail claim this is likely to boost Real’s hopes of signing Pogba.

The 26-year-old has long been linked with the Spanish giants, and one imagines United will undoubtedly find it harder to keep hold of him if he’s now on less money.

The Mail report that Pogba would be among the biggest losers as this clause kicks in, along with Alexis Sanchez, though he’s surely a player MUFC would want to be getting rid of anyway.

It will be interesting to see how this development affects United’s hopes of keeping Pogba, while star player David de Gea may be another one to keep an eye on as he has just a year to run on his current contract anyway.