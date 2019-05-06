Pundit urges Arsenal, Man Utd and Man City to all consider swoop for £40m starlet on loan at PL outfit

Having impressed since joining Leicester City in January, Paul Merson believes Arsenal, Man Utd and even Man City should all be looking at a swoop for loanee Youri Tielemans this summer.

The 21-year-old arrived at the King Power Stadium from Monaco in the last transfer window, and has gone on to score three goals and provide five assists in 11 Premier League outings.

As noted by The Daily Mail, it’s expected to cost Leicester £40m to make his move to the club a permanent one, but based on Merson’s comments below, he expects, and has implored, Arsenal, Man Utd and Man City to all take a closer look at the talented Belgian star.

“I think so [a bigger club will look to sign Tielemans],” Merson said, as quoted by the Leicester Mercury.

“I think he’s special, I really do, I think this kid is a top, top player, I really do. I think he can go to any of the top four, or top six.

“If I was Arsenal or Man United, I’d be looking at him all day long, all day long. Even Man City, even at Man City I’d be looking, I think he’s that good. He’s only young, how old is he? 21? 21, wow.”

That’s not exactly what Leicester fans will want to hear, as given Tielemans’ impact and influence for Brendan Rodgers’ side over the last few months, they will surely be eager to snap him up on a permanent basis.

However, should they face such fierce competition for his signature, with the teams mentioned above by Merson all set to feature in Europe next season with Leicester merely hoping to break their stranglehold on the top six moving forward, it could be an appealing option for the Belgian international.

Nevertheless, he may not get the same prominent role and playing time elsewhere, and so provided Leicester are ready to splash out on him this summer, that will surely be their biggest argument to convince him not to move elsewhere.