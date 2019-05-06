Manchester United contact Rio Ferdinand to clarify nature of role at Old Trafford

Manchester United have reportedly held further talks with club legend Rio Ferdinand about a possible role at Old Trafford.

The former England international, one of the most important players of United’s recent history, has recently impressed Ed Woodward enough to be considered for a role back at the club, according to the Manchester Evening News.

However, a further report from the Daily Mail suggests there is not exactly a clearly defined role yet in place for Ferdinand.

The Mail claim United have at least informed their former defender that he would not be brought in for a specific transfer guru position, though they are keen to use his contacts in other ways.

It remains to be seen how this will pan out, but some United fans may once again be concerned about what appears to be a lack of clear planning from the club.

MUFC have found themselves some way behind their rivals in this area, having still never had a technical or sporting director in their history.