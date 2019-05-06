Cristiano Ronaldo pushing Juventus to seal ambitious Manchester United transfer raid

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen on his club to sign a lot of big names in this summer’s transfer window – among those Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international is not going though his best run of form at the moment, following another frustrating season in which he’s only really impressed in fits and bursts.

Pogba was, however, a world class performer for Juve for four years, winning a number of major honours for the club before earning himself a big transfer to Old Trafford.

Still, a return could now be on the cards as Don Balon claim Ronaldo has called for this ambitious signing from Man Utd.

Pogba has also been linked with Real Madrid in recent times, though the Daily Mail claim MUFC want as much as £150million for the 26-year-old.

Juventus could struggle to meet that kind of asking price, though United may well also find themselves under pressure to let this big name go after their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

A player like Pogba is unlikely to be happy with another season of Europa League football, with bigger prizes likely to be on offer at the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid.