Manchester United launch late move to hijack star’s £51m transfer to CL giants

Manchester United have reportedly made a late move to seal the transfer of Benfica defender Ruben Dias ahead of Atletico Madrid.

The 21-year-old is one of the most highly rated young defenders in the game at the moment, having shone in his time in the Benfica first-team.

United have been linked with Dias before by Portuguese paper Record, as translated by Sport Witness, and things have now taken another interesting turn.

According to Don Balon, Dias had looked all set to complete a move to Atletico Madrid for £51million, but Man Utd have come in strongly to try to sign him instead.

Red Devils fans will hope this deal can end up going through for them, with the club in dire need of better defenders after another frustrating season.

United were confirmed yesterday as having missed out on Champions League qualification, and Dias could prove an important part of the rebuilding process.

As noted by Don Balon, MUFC are likely to offload defenders this summer, with the Portugal international targeted to replace the likes of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo.