‘Unreal banter’ – These Man Utd fans react as Liverpool’s title hopes dealt huge blow by Kompany screamer

Man City looked set for a frustrating night at home to Leicester City on Monday, with Liverpool desperately hoping that Pep Guardiola’s side slipped up.

Unfortunately for them, Vincent Kompany had other ideas as he stepped up and scored a sensational goal to secure all three points, which moves the reigning Premier League champions back up to top spot with just one game remaining.

SEE MORE: Video: Vincent Kompany’s sensational strike finds crucial breakthrough for Man City

While Liverpool host Wolves at Anfield on Sunday, City go to Brighton knowing that a win would seal back-to-back titles, although any kind of slip-up and a Reds win would see the title go to Merseyside.

However, on a night where many thought Guardiola’s men could come unstuck, Kompany produced a memorable moment that could prove to be decisive in the title race and judging from the reaction below, it’s fair to say that Man Utd fans in general were loving it and it went down well on both sides of Manchester.

Given the bitter rivalry between them and Liverpool and the battle for the record of holding the most league titles, it appears as though that is superseding the rivalry with their neighbours in Manchester.

In turn, there was not only relief on the blue side of the city on Monday night, as the tweets below would suggest that Man Utd fans were equally as delighted that Liverpool’s grip on the trophy appears to slipping.

Time will tell who has the last laugh this weekend, but with the Red Devils out of the Champions League for next season, many of their supporters have seemingly taken solace in the fact that their old rivals may well end up empty-handed this season despite accumulating a hugely impressive points tally.

However, there could yet be some last day of the season drama in store this weekend…

