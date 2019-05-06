Video: Jamie Carragher cheekily trolls Man City with jibe over Etihad’s legends lounge

Man City hosted Leicester City at the Etihad on Monday night in a must-win game in what is a thrilling Premier League title race this year.

A win would move Pep Guardiola’s side back to the top of the standings, a point above rivals Liverpool with just one more game remaining this season.

Naturally, given the big Monday Night Football slot, the Sky Sports team were in attendance for the encounter in what could prove to be a pivotal game.

That meant Gary Neville and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher were at the stadium, and as seen in the video below, the latter couldn’t help but have a cheeky pop at Man City.

As he walked into the Etihad’s legends lounge, Carragher mockingly notes that there’s no-one in there, forcing Neville to stop himself from having a quick chuckle.

It certainly won’t go down well with the Man City supporters, but ultimately two wins in their two remaining league games will ensure that Guardiola’s men have the last laugh at the expense of Liverpool in the title race.