What Iker Casillas said after being released from hospital following heart attack

There was great news on Monday as Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas was released from hospital after suffering a heart attack five days ago.

The Spaniard suffered a real scare after experiencing an acute myocardial infarction during a training session last Wednesday, and was subsequently rushed to hospital for treatment.

Speaking outside of the hospital on Monday as he prepared to return home, the 38-year-old seemingly cast doubt over his playing career continuing as naturally his healthy will undoubtedly come first.

It’s noted by BBC Sport that he conceded he wasn’t sure “what the future holds”, and that he may well need to rest “for a couple of weeks or a couple of months”.

“The most important thing is to be here,” he told reporters.

“A few days ago I went through a difficult situation, something that can happen at any moment of life, but fortunately I’m fine. I am grateful and feel that I am very lucky.

“Thank you to all who cared, for I felt very dear and cherished. I can only get out of this situation with a smile.”

Porto will undoubtedly give the veteran shot-stopper as long as he needs to fully recover, before they will likely take a decision along with the medical staff and doctors as to whether Casillas can continue playing or not.

“It will depend on the medication that he will need to take, on the evaluation of the physical demands of his profession, and also on his will to keep playing,” Porto club doctor Nelson Puga said last week.

“Only after carefully taking all that into consideration will it be possible to decide whether he will continue, and whether he wants to continue.”

Casillas has enjoyed a wonderful career and has established himself as a legend in the sport, but ultimately his health is the priority and although he will undoubtedly be devastated if he has to hang up his gloves earlier than planned, he will surely be relieved that he has been able to recover after such a scare.