Arsenal aiming to sign five new players this summer, including £80m Manchester United transfer target

Arsenal are reportedly hoping to sell a number of first-team players in a bid to raise funds to bring in five new names in the summer transfer market.

According to Goal, the likes of Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Shkodran Mustafi, Mohamed Elneny and Carl Jenkinson are among those the club could try to offload to free up space on the wage bill and add to their transfer kitty.

Most Arsenal fans would probably be happy with this, with none of those players contributing enough on a regular basis, with Ozil and Mkhitaryan proving particularly disappointing considering their natural talent.

Some big names could come in if Arsenal do succeed in selling these flops, with the Daily Mail claiming manager Unai Emery has identified some exciting targets in the form of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser, and Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

If at least two of those could be brought in at the Emirates Stadium it would represent a big step forward for this squad, which has now all but missed out on a top four spot, though Champions League qualification is still possible if they win the Europa League – which looks a big ask on recent form.

Zaha looks a particularly ambitious target for Arsenal, with the Ivory Coast international also recently linked by the Daily Mirror with Manchester United, and supposedly valued as high as £80million.

The 26-year-old could also be an important player for the Red Devils given their issues in attack, with Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial not performing this season.

So if Arsenal can get there first, it could be significant as these two clubs seem likely to once again fight it out for a top four spot next season.