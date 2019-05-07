Liverpool in pole position to seal club-record transfer of star who’s also held talks with Manchester United

Liverpool are reportedly the club in pole position to seal the transfer of Real Madrid misfit Marco Asensio this summer.

The latest from Spanish source Don Balon is that Liverpool are the favourites for Asensio’s signature, with Real Madrid asking for £128million for the 23-year-old.

Long regarded as a real wonderkid in La Liga, there’s no doubt Asensio has gone backwards in recent times, only contributing six goals and four assists in all competitions for Madrid this season.

Still, that hasn’t stopped big clubs being linked with him, with another recent Don Balon report claiming he’d also held talks over a big move to Manchester United.

Given the promise the Spain international showed earlier in his career, it seems top Premier League sides would be willing to gamble on him as they look to improve their attacks this summer.

Liverpool could certainly do with more options in that area of the pitch, with Xherdan Shaqiri not making much of an impact this season and Jurgen Klopp lacking real depth behind his first choice front three.

On top of that, Marca have linked Sadio Mane as a top target for Real Madrid, so these moves could make sense for both clubs.

Man Utd, meanwhile, urgently need to replace Alexis Sanchez, and have been linked with other big-name attackers like Jadon Sancho by the Independent.

Anthony Martial could also be a player on his way out of MUFC after his drastic dip in performances, according to the Mail, so Asensio could be given the chance to revive his promising career at a big club.

If Liverpool do sign Asensio for £128m, it would smash their current record fee paid for Virgil van Dijk last season, as reported at the time by BBC Sport.