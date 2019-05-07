Can Liverpool still win the league? Bookmakers say no

Thanks to Vincent Kompany’s great goal against Leicester on Monday night, Manchester City are now in the driving seat ahead of the last round that will be played on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s men will secure the title if they can extend their 13 winning game run to just one more match. The math is pretty simple now: a win at Brighton will allow Manchester City to retain the title and there is nothing that Liverpool can do about it.

The Reds are currently a point behind the Citizens in the second position and according to BettingOffers.Cash bookmakers do not believe that there will be an unexpected outcome on Sunday afternoon. You can back Manchester City to win the title at 1/10 while Liverpool is currently at 6/1. From the odds is clear that bookmakers believe Manchester City will get the job done in Brighton.

Things didn’t look too sure though in the second half of Manchester City v Leicester. The Citizens were starting to get nervous as they couldn’t find the way to score against The Foxes even though the performance was once again remarkable.

Ahead of Liverpool‘s second tie clash against Barcelona, Jurgen Klopp has said that if they are not able to make a remarkable comeback then the Reds should try to fail beautifully. The same concept can be extended to the Premier League as it is improbable now that Liverpool will win the title.

If Manchester City defeats Brighton as it is expected, Liverpool will have failed beautifully. They certainly have had a great season and they will defeat Wolves in the last match they would have reached 97 points with just 1 defeat in the whole campaign. In any other league, they would have indeed dominated but not in England as they have found a Manchester City side who have been as relentless as them.

John Pentin, BettingOffers.Cash football editor in chief is not of this opinion: ‘I do believe that if Liverpool will end up trophyless, it would have been a poor season. Surely they have done well during the season but considering the investments, they have made this was a given. At this level, everything is measured in titles and if Liverpool will end up with nothing questions would have to be asked for sure.’

Pentin continued: ‘Let’s not forget that at one point the Reds were 7 points ahead of Manchester City. Surely Klopp should have managed that advantage much better as in my view the title was lost then. Add to that the failure in the other competitions like the FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League and the picture is complete.’

‘Surely I am not here saying that Liverpool have to sack Jurgen Klopp. No yet. If he will not win anything this season, he has surely earned another season as Liverpool’s manager. But he is on the last round: a failure to bring a major trophy in the next year will make any excuses unacceptable for both the board and fans’.

It is challenging that Manchester City will slip in Brighton but football is full of surprises and Liverpool fairytale might still mathematically happens. If you believe this is the case, having a punt on Liverpool to win the Premier League will be very rewarding as every bookmaker is paying 6 times the money for the ‘dream to be a reality’ by Sunday at 6pm!