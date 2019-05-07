Chelsea defender tells Blues to sort out his transfer away

Chelsea defender Michael Hector has made it clear he wants to stay with loan club Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the summer transfer window.

In a slightly bizarre career, the 26-year-old has ever actually played for parent club Chelsea, whom he joined from Reading back in 2015.

Hector had also been loaned out eleven times at Reading, before also being loaned straight back to Reading upon completing his move to Chelsea.

Since then, the Jamaica international has had four loan spells away from Stamford Bridge, and finally seems to have found his feet with Sheffield Wednesday this season.

Hector has had a fine season in the Championship but will surely never actually be good enough to play regularly for Chelsea, so it makes sense that he’s now calling on the Blues to sort out his future.

“I have made it clear that I would be happy to stay but things need to be sorted out now the season has finished,” he is quoted by the Star.

“There’s not much I can say (to Chelsea), it’s just whether the clubs can sort something out and hopefully I can continue here next season.

“Any team that the gaffer can put his stamp on, you know is going to be there or there abouts. Even in his small time here he has changed the philosophy of the club on a daily basis and for us it is just about building for the future and hopefully I can be here.

“Things have changed in my mind, definitely. I have made it clear that my next club I want to settle down and build a foundation and actually play week-in, week-out and enjoy my football and I have done that this season.”

It’s hard to imagine CFC will have much problem letting Hector go, though their transfer ban this summer may well lead to them being a little more open to recalling some of their forgotten players from loan spells away.