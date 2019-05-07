Confirmed Liverpool XI vs Barcelona: Key duo step in after injury blows, starlet on bench

Liverpool have it all to do against Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie as they look to overturn a 3-0 deficit.

Despite impressing at the Nou Camp last week, the Merseyside giants were unable to find a crucial away goal and saw Lionel Messi potentially take the tie away from them.

However, given their history in Europe, they will remain confident in their ability to produce a comeback, although they did suffer a double blow in midweek.

Both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have been ruled out of this encounter due to injury, as per the club’s official site, and so Jurgen Klopp has had to shuffle the pack up front and put his faith in others to step up.

Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri get the nod in the attacking trident, with the pair linking up brilliantly to score a dramatic winner at Newcastle United on Friday night to keep Liverpool’s title hopes alive.

Meanwhile, youngster Rhian Brewster is on the bench after being included in the senior squad for the first time this season, although there is no Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain due to an injury concern.

Equally as important though will be Liverpool’s ability to keep a clean sheet, as an away goal for Barcelona could effectively kill the tie with the odds already stacked against the Reds.

In turn, it promises to be an intense and nervy night for both sides, and it remains to be seen who prevails to edge closer to a major trophy this season.