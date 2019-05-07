Manchester United in pole position to beat Liverpool to transfer of star talked up by Ryan Giggs

Manchester United are reportedly the front-runners to beat Liverpool to the transfer of Swansea City winger Daniel James in a £10million deal.

The 21-year-old looks an exciting young talent and showed what he can do with the remarkable pace and quality finishing on show in this goal in the FA Cup earlier this season:

James has also already made it into the senior Wales squad, scoring against Slovakia in his second international appearance.

And now it could be that the youngster is about to earn himself a move to the Premier League as the Daily Mail state Man Utd are ahead of Liverpool in this £10m transfer battle.

MUFC legend Ryan Giggs is a fan of the player, having spoken highly of him earlier this season, as also quoted in the Mail’s piece.

‘He’s a talent,’ Giggs said.

‘When you’ve got that raw pace, you’re a threat at any level so as a winger, obviously for me playing as a winger, when I was younger, you then have to develop the other parts of your game which I feel he is doing.

‘He’s played up front as well which will help him because that gives you an appreciation of what you need to do.’

It remains to be seen if the Welshman would realistically be first choice straight away at United, but the club do have a good record when it comes to trusting young players.

James could also have done a job for Liverpool, who would likely benefit from more backup options behind their first choice front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.